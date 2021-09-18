Jacoby Brissett Comments On T.J. Warren's Instagram Post

NBA: Check Out What Former New England Patriots And Indiana Colts Star Who Now Plays For The Miami Dolphins Commented On Former Suns And Current Pacers Star's Instagram
Jacoby Brissett, who used to play for the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts and now plays for the Miami Dolphins, commented on former Suns and current Pacers player T.J. Warren's Instagram post.
T.J. Warren celebrated his 28th birthday a little less than two weeks ago, and the post he put on Instagram can be seen embedded below from his account.
Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett commented on the Indiana Pacers stars post, and his comment can be seen in a screenshot that is embedded below.
Warren spent the first part of his career on the Phoenix Suns and is entering his third season in Indiana.
Brissett started his career on the New England Patriots, but later became the starting quarterback in Indianapolis.
He was the backup quarterback for the Colts last season.
He now plays for the Miami Dolphins.
