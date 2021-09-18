Jacoby Brissett Comments On T.J. Warren's Instagram Post

September 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
NBA: Check Out What Former New England Patriots And Indiana Colts Star Who Now Plays For The Miami Dolphins Commented On Former Suns And Current Pacers Star's Instagram

NBA: Check Out What Former New England Patriots And Indiana Colts Star Who Now Plays For The Miami Dolphins Commented On Former Suns And Current Pacers Star's Instagram

Jacoby Brissett, who used to play for the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts and now plays for the Miami Dolphins, commented on former Suns and current Pacers player T.J. Warren's Instagram post.
Author:
Publish date:
Jacoby Brissett, who used to play for the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts and now plays for the Miami Dolphins, commented on former Suns and current Pacers player T.J. Warren's Instagram post.

T.J. Warren celebrated his 28th birthday a little less than two weeks ago, and the post he put on Instagram can be seen embedded below from his account. 

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett commented on the Indiana Pacers stars post, and his comment can be seen in a screenshot that is embedded below.

Screen Shot 2021-09-17 at 5.57.13 PM

Warren spent the first part of his career on the Phoenix Suns and is entering his third season in Indiana. 

Brissett started his career on the New England Patriots, but later became the starting quarterback in Indianapolis. 

He was the backup quarterback for the Colts last season. 

He now plays for the Miami Dolphins. 

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
  • Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
  • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

USATSI_14716841_168388303_lowres
News

Jacoby Brissett Comments On T.J. Warren's Instagram Post

USATSI_13297371_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Former Pacers Star Artest Tweeted

Myles Turner
News

NBA: Here's What Current Pacers And Former Texas Longhorns Star Myles Turner Tweeted On Thursday

USATSI_11710530_168388303_lowres
News

Around The Eastern Conference: The Brooklyn Nets Just Signed A New Player

Malcolm Brogdon
News

Here's What Malcolm Brogdon Tweeted On Tuesday

USATSI_14717527_168388303_lowres
News

Oladipo Comments On T.J. Warren's Post

USATSI_15326400_168388303_lowres
News

Check Out Photo Pacers Make To Wish The Colts Good Luck

Myles Turner
News

Here's What The Indiana Pacers Tweeted On Friday

USATSI_12496179_168388303_lowres-2
News

Here's What Lance Stephenson Put On His Instagram Story On Thursday