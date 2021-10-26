After The Bucks Beat The Pacers Antetokounmpo Made A Post To Instagram

The Milwaukee Bucks came into Indianapolis on Monday night and beat the Indiana Pacers 119-109.

The Pacers fell to 1-3 on the new season, while the defending champion Bucks improved to 3-1 and finished their road trip off with two straight wins.

After the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo (who had 30 points, ten rebounds and nine assists) made a post to Instagram.

The post he made on Monday night after the game with several photos can be seen embedded below.

