Morant Comments On Craig's Post

The Indiana Pacers held media day on Monday, and Torrey Craig posted a photo to Instagram in his new uniform.

The post from Craig can be seen embedded below from his Instagram account.

Craig began his career on the Denver Nuggets, and then played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns last season.

He is entering his first season with the Pacers.

Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant commented on Craig's Instagram post, and his comment can be seen captured in a screenshot that is embedded below.

Screenshot of Ja Morant's Instagram comment on Torrey Craig's Instagram post.

Related stories on NBA basketball