Oladipo Comments On T.J. Warren's Post

NBA: Check Out What Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Commented On This Former Phoenix Suns And Current Indiana Pacers Player's Instagram Post
Former Indiana Pacers All-Star and current Miami Heat player Victor Oladipo commented on T.J. Warren's post on Instagram. After starting his career with the Phoenix Suns, Warren has been on the Pacers for the last two seasons.
Victor Oladipo and T.J. Warren were teammates on the Indiana Pacers during the 2019-20 season and part of the 2020-21 NBA season.
So, it comes as no surprise that that when Warren made an Instagram post on his birthday (see post embedded below), Oladipo commented.
The comment from Oladipo can be seen in a screen shot that is embedded below.
Oladipo started his season on the Pacers, but was then traded to the Houston Rockets.
After a brief stint in Houston he was then sent to the Miami Heat.
