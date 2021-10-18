Check Out What Victor Oladipo Tweeted After The Chicago Sky Won The WNBA Title

Victor Oladipo sent out a Tweet on Sunday after the Chicago Sky beat the Phoenix Mercury to win the WNBA Championship.

The Tweet from the two-time NBA All-Star can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Chicago Sky beat the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 to win the series in five games.

Oladipo is entering his tenth season in the NBA, and has played for the Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets and currently the Heat.

His two All-Star trips came when he was a member of the Pacers.

