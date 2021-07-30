NBA Draft: Here's What Chris Duarte Said After Getting Drafted By The Indiana Pacers
Chris Duarte spoke after getting drafted by the Indiana Pacers.
The Indiana Pacers shared a clip of Chris Duarte talking right after the Indiana Pacers drafted him with the 13th overall pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday evening.
The clip from the Pacers can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below.
"I'm really excited about going to the city, and get to work man," Duarte said.
More of what Duarte said after being drafted by the Pacers can be seen in a clip from the ABC broadcast that the Pacers shared in a Tweet that is embedded below.
