NBA Draft: Here's What Pacers' Myles Turner Tweeted To Chris Duarte

Myles Turner Tweeted his congratulations to Chris Duarte after the Indiana Pacers selected him with the 13th overall pick in the NBA Draft.
Author:
Updated:
Original:
Myles Turner Tweeted his congratulations to Chris Duarte after the Indiana Pacers selected him with the 13th overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers sent out a Tweet congratulating Chris Duarte on being drafted by the Pacers on Thursday evening. 

The Pacers drafted Duarte with the 13th overall pick in the first round. 

The 24-year-old averaged 17.1 points per game for Oregon in his second season last year. 

The Tweet from Turner congratulating one of the newest members of the team can be seen in a post that is embedded below. 

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

