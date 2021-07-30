Here's What Rick Carlisle Said About The NBA Draft For The Pacers

NBA Draft: Here's What Rick Carlisle Said About The Pacers Drafting Chris Duarte And Isaiah Jackson
New Indiana Pacers head coach spoke to reporters after the Pacers drafted Chris Duarte out of Oregon (13th overall pick), and Isaiah Jackson out of Kentucky (22nd overall pick).
The video of Carlisle speaking can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Pacers.
Carlisle On Durate: "He was the best player available at 13 in our eyes," Carlisle said. "Forget about the age, forget about any of those kinds of considerations. You always want to get the best player that's available."
Carlisle on Jackson: "He's got a really good feel for the game for a guy that really played center for Kentucky, and is known as a great athlete," Carlisle said. "He has great speed up and down, but he passes and moves and sees things, and we really need to add athleticism to this roster."
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.