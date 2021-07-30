Here's What Rick Carlisle Said About The NBA Draft For The Pacers

New Indiana Pacers head coach spoke to reporters after the Pacers drafted Chris Duarte out of Oregon (13th overall pick), and Isaiah Jackson out of Kentucky (22nd overall pick).

The video of Carlisle speaking can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Pacers.

Carlisle On Durate: "He was the best player available at 13 in our eyes," Carlisle said. "Forget about the age, forget about any of those kinds of considerations. You always want to get the best player that's available."

Carlisle on Jackson: "He's got a really good feel for the game for a guy that really played center for Kentucky, and is known as a great athlete," Carlisle said. "He has great speed up and down, but he passes and moves and sees things, and we really need to add athleticism to this roster."

