NBA Draft: Here's What Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns Tweeted About Pacers' Chris Duarte
Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves sent out a Tweet about Chris Duarte of the Indiana Pacers.
The Indiana Pacers selected Chris Duarte out of Oregon with the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday evening.
Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves sent out a Tweet about Duarte after the pick.
The Tweet from Towns can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.
Durate is from the Dominican Republic, and Towns played for the Dominican National team when he was 16-years-old.
