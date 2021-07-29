Sports Illustrated home
NBA Draft: The Pacers Could Have Had Clippers' Paul George And Kawhi Leonard As Teammates Here's How

The Indiana Pacers could have had Kawhi Leonard and Paul George as teammates long before they joined forces on the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Indiana Pacers could have had Kawhi Leonard and Paul George as teammates long before they joined forces on the Los Angeles Clippers.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George joined forces during the summer of 2019 on the Los Angeles Clippers.

However, the All-Star duo actually could have been teammates on the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse years before.

In 2011, the Pacers had just finished the season 37-45 but did make the first round of the playoffs, where they lost in five games to the Chicago Bulls.

Rookie Paul George averaged 7.9 points per game.

The Pacers then had the 15th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft but traded the pick in a deal that landed them George Hill.

A 2019 Tweet from Bleacher Report about the deal can be seen below.

The 15th pick was Leonard, and a video of him being drafted can be seen embedded below from Twitter user @Clippers24seven.

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

