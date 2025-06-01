NBA Fans Fans React to Reggie Miller at Pacers Trophy Ceremony
The Indiana Pacers are on their way to their second NBA Finals appearance in their franchise’s existence.
The Pacers defeated the New York Knicks in six games to capture their second-ever conference title. Their toughest test is upon them as they will take on the top-seed Oklahoma City Thunder for the right to be crowned NBA champions.
Indiana earned its way to the finals after beating the Knicks, proving they are one of the elite teams they showed to be at the start of the 2025 calendar year. The Pacers played incredible basketball throughout the entire postseason, and watching their journey unfold all the way through was Pacers legend and Hall of Famer, Reggie Miller.
Miller was on the call for all six of the Eastern Conference Finals matchups, and as the Pacers were being presented with the Eastern Conference Finals trophy, Miller was on stage with the team. A ton of fans rushed to X, formerly known as Twitter, to give their take on the former Pacer on stage with the team.
There were some who hated the fact that Miller was there.
However, there were others who loved that he was up there with them.
The Pacers legend was the reason why the team went to their first finals 25 years ago in 2000. Indiana also defeated the Knicks that season to represent the East. Although it didn’t go the Pacers' way that season, it was arguably their best season in franchise history.
The 2024-25 Pacers could surpass that team if they do the impossible and beat the Thunder in the finals.
Miller was incredible that season, averaging 18.1 points per game, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from three-point range in 81 games.
If the Pacers could earn four more wins, they would undoubtedly be the best Indiana team of all time, surpassing Miller’s 2000 team.
