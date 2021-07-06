NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Bucks Share Photo Of Giannis Antetokounmpo's Outfit Heading Into Arena

The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Phoenix Suns for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's status is still unknown for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, but the Milwaukee Bucks did Tweet out a photo of Antetokounmpo heading into the arena, and the photo can be seen in a Tweet from the Bucks below.

The status of Antetokounmpo for the game can be seen reported by Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews of ESPN in a Tweet from Wojnarowski below.

The Phoenix Suns are 6-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

