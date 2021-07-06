NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Charles Barkley Makes A Shocking Statement About Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury

Charles Barkley made a shocking remark about Giannis Antetokounmpo getting hurt for the Milwaukee Bucks.

On Saturday on Inside The NBA on TNT, Charles Barkley made a powerful remark about Giannis Antetokounmpo after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks to advance to the NBA Finals.

The remark from Barkley can be watched here at the 1:15 mark (via House of Highlights).

The full quote from Barkley can also be read in a Tweet embedded below from Hoop Central.

Antetokounmpo has missed the last two games for the Milwaukee Bucks (both wins).

The status of Antetokounmpo for Game 1 of the NBA Finals is doubtful and can be seen in a Tweet below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Phoenix Suns are 6.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

