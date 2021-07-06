NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Check Out Photo Of Giannis Antetokounmpo At Practice On Monday

Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday.

On Monday, Mike De Sisti of the Journal Sentinel shared a photo on Twitter of Giannis Antetokounmpo at practice (see Tweet below).

Antetokounmpo is currently listed as doubtful for Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns (see Tweet below from FantasyLabs NBA).

The Phoenix Suns are 6.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

