NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Check Out The Kobe Bryant Shoes P.J. Tucker Is Wearing

P.J. Tucker and the Milwaukee Bucks trail the Phoenix Suns 1-0 in the NBA Finals heading into Game 2 in Arizona on Thursday night.

Before the game, the Boardroom (h/t Nick DePaula as seen in the Tweet) posted a picture of his Kobe Bryant shoes for the night, and the photo can be seen in a Tweet from the Boardroom's Twitter account below.

The Phoenix Suns are 4.5-point favorites in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball