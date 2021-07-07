NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Chris Paul Speaks After Win

Chris Paul spoke to ESPN's Malika Andrews on the court after Game 1.

Chris Paul had 32 points and nine assists in his first-ever NBA Finals game, and the Phoenix Suns took Game 1 over the Milwaukee Bucks 118-105.

The Suns now have a 1-0 series lead in the Finals.

After the game, Paul spoke on the court with ESPN's Malika Andrews, and the video can be seen on a post from Bleacher Report on YouTube here.

The Phoenix Suns were 5.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

