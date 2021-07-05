NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Chris Paul Speaks On Monday Before First Finals

Chris Paul is in the NBA Finals first the first time in his 16-year career.

On Monday, Paul spoke to reporters, and a video clip of him speaking can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from NBA TV.

The Phoenix Suns are 5.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

