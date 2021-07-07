NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Chris Paul Just Became The First Player Since Michael Jordan In 1991 To Do This

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns won Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night.

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns won Game 1 of the NBA Finals 118-105 over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.

Paul had 32 points and nine assists in his Finals debut.

He is the first player since Michael Jordan in 1991 to have such a stat-line in his Finals debut, and the stat can be seen below from ESPN Stats & Info in a Tweet.

The Phoenix Suns were 5.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

