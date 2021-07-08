NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: FS1's Colin Cowherd Reacts To Game 1

The Phoenix Suns beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The Phoenix Suns beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-105 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, Colin Cowherd reacted to the game on FS1's The Herd.

The clip of Cowherd speaking about Game 1 can seen in a Tweet embedded below from The Herd's Twitter account.

The Phoenix Suns are 5.5-point favorites in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball