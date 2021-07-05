NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: FS1's Shannon Sharpe Gives His Thoughts On The Upcoming Finals

The Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns will square off in the NBA Finals beginning on Tuesday night in Phoenix.

On FS1's Undisputed on Monday morning, Shannon Sharpe discussed the upcoming NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns that begin on Tuesday night in Phoenix, Arizona.

A clip of Sharpe speaking can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the Undisputed Twitter account.

The Phoenix Suns are 5.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball