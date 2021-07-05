Sports Illustrated home
NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: FS1's Skip Bayless Has An Interesting Take About The Upcoming Finals

The Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns play Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday evening.
On FS1's Undisputed on Monday morning, Skip Bayless discussed the upcoming NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns that begin on Tuesday night in Phoenix, Arizona.

A clip of Bayless speaking can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the Undisputed Twitter account.

The Phoenix Suns are 5.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS GET 13TH OVERALL PICK IN 2021 NBA DRAFT: The NBA held its annual Draft Lottery, and the Pacers ended up with the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers got the first three picks in that order. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE RICK CARLISLE AS HEAD COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired Rick Carlisle to be their head coach. ESPN's Tim MacMahon was the first to report the hiring, and the Pacers later confirmed the news. Carlisle was the head coach of the Pacers from 2003-07, and after 13-years with the Dallas Mavericks, he is back in Indiana. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.

