NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: FS1's Skip Bayless Sends Out A Bold Tweet After Game 2
The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 2 of the NBA Finals to the Phoenix Suns.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 12 rebounds, but the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 2 of the NBA Finals 118-108 on Thursday night to the Phoenix Suns.
FS1's Skip Bayless sent out a Tweet about Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, and his Tweet can be seen embedded in a post below.
Bayless has been consistent that he thinks the Bucks could get swept (see Tweet from Bayless and Undisputed from Wednesday below).
The Phoenix Suns were 4.5-point favorites in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, according to FanDuel.
