NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: FS1's Skip Bayless Tweets During Game 1 That He Won't Be Surprised If The Suns Sweep The Bucks

FS1's Skip Bayless sent out a Tweet during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The Phoenix Suns have a commanding lead in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night in Arizona.

During the game, FS1's Skip Bayless sent out a Tweet saying that he would not be surprised if the Suns swept the Bucks.

The Tweet from Bayless can be seen embedded below.

The Phoenix Suns were 5.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

