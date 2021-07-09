NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Giannis Antetokounmpo Broke LeBron James And Kobe Bryant's Finals Record

Giannis Antetokounmpo exploded in the third quarter for the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo exploded in the third quarter of Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening.

The two-time MVP had 20-points in the quarter, which is the most points in a quarter in the Finals in the last 25-seasons (see Tweet from the Milwaukee Bucks below).

The 20 points also broke the record of the last 25 seasons held by Kobe Bryant and LeBron James (see Tweet from ESPN below).

The Phoenix Suns were 4.5-point favorites in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball