NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Giannis Antetokounmpo Broke LeBron James And Kobe Bryant's Record In Game 2
Giannis Antetokounmpo exploded in the third quarter for the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
Giannis Antetokounmpo exploded in the third quarter of Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening.
The two-time MVP had 20-points in the quarter, which is the most points in a quarter in the Finals in the last 25-seasons (see Tweet from the Milwaukee Bucks below).
The 20 points also broke the record of the last 25 seasons held by Kobe Bryant and LeBron James (see Tweet from ESPN below).
The Phoenix Suns were 4.5-point favorites in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: Last week, the Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference for new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.