NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Giannis Antetokounmpo Excused From Media Day On Monday

Giannis Antetokounmpo was excused from media day on Monday, per NBA Communications.

According to NBA Communications, Giannis Antetokounmpo was excused from Media Day on Monday (Tweet embedded below).

Antetokounmpo's status for Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns is still up in the air.

On Monday, NBA TV's Jared Greenberg gave an update on Antetokounmpo, and the clip can be seen from the NBA TV Twitter account below.

The Phoenix Suns are 5.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball