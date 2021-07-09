NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Giannis Antetokounmpo Just Joined Michael Jordan On An NBA Finals List
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 20 points in the third quarter of the NBA Finals.
Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks had 20 points in the third quarter of Game 2 of the NBA Finals (see Tweet below from the Bucks) on Thursday evening in Arizona against the Phoenix Suns.
The 20-points surpassed LeBron James and Kobe Bryant's 19-points as the most points in an NBA Finals quarter over the last 25-seasons (see Tweet from ESPN below).
The 20 points were the most in a Finals quarter since Michael Jordan in 1993 (see Tweet from NBA History below).
The Phoenix Suns were 4.5-point favorites in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, according to FanDuel.
