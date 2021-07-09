NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Giannis Antetokounmpo Speaks After Game 2 Loss

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's 42 points were not enough in Game 2 of the NBA Finals as the Phoenix Suns won 118-108 on Thursday evening in Arizona.

After the game, Antetokounmpo spoke to reporters.

Some of what he said can be seen in Tweets below from ESPN's Malika Andrews and Tim Bontemps.

The full clip of him speaking post-game can be watched here.

The Phoenix Suns were 4.5-point favorites in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, according to FanDuel.

