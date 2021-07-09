NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo VERY Animated In Timeout

Giannis Antetokounmpo was trying to get his team fired up during a timeout in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are in danger of falling behind 2-0 in the NBA Finals to the Phoenix Suns.

During a timeout in the first half, Antetokounmpo was seen extremely animated with his teammates.

The clip can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from NBA TV.

The Phoenix Suns were 4.5-point favorites in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball