NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Giannis Antetokounmpo's OFFICIAL Status Announced For Game 1

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night in Arizona against the Phoenix Suns, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Tweet form Charania can be seen embedded below.

Antetokounmpo had missed Games 5 and 6 against the Atlanta Hawks after getting hurt in Game 4.

The Bucks have also confirmed the news that Antetokounmpo will play in a Tweet below.

The Phoenix Suns are 4.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

