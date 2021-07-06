NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status On The Injury Report For Game 1

The Milwaukee Bucks have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as doubtful for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The Milwaukee Bucks have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as doubtful for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday evening in Phoenix against the Suns.

The status of Antetokounmpo can be seen in two Tweets below from FantasyLabs NBA, and Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Phoenix Suns are 6.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball