NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Here's What Bobby Portis Tweeted On Monday

Bobby Portis and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday.

Bobby Portis sent out a Tweet on Monday evening, and his Tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

Portis and the Milwaukee Bucks will play the Suns in Phoenix for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night at Phoenix Suns Arena.

The Phoenix Suns are 5.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball