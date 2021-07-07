NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Here's What Chris Paul Tweeted After Game 1 Of The Finals

Chris Paul sent out a Tweet after Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Chris Paul sent out a Tweet after the Phoenix Suns beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals 118-105 on Tuesday night in Arizona.

The Tweet from Paul can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

Paul had 32 points and nine assists on the night.

The Phoenix Suns were 5.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

