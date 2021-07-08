NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Here's What Devin Booker Said On Wednesday

Devin Booker spoke to reporters on Wednesday, and a clip of him speaking can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the NBA's Twitter account.

The Phoenix Suns won Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday evening 118-105, and Booker had 27 points in the game.

The Phoenix Suns are 5.5-point favorites in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, according to FanDuel.

