NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Said On Wednesday About Winning An NBA Championship

Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke to reporters on Wednesday.
Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke to reporters on Wednesday and touched on what it would mean to bring an NBA Championship to the city of Milwaukee.

The clip of Antetokounmpo speaking can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the NBA's Twitter account.

Antetokounmpo had 20 points and 17 rebounds in Game 1's 118-105 loss to the Suns.

The Phoenix Suns are 5.5-point favorites in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, according to FanDuel.

