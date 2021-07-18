NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Here's What Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Tweeted After Game 5

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar sent out a Tweet after Game 5.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar sent out a Tweet after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 123-119 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night in Phoenix.

The tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Bucks now have a 3-2 series lead.

The Phoenix Suns were 3.5-point favorites in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball