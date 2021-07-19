NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Here's What The Green Bay Packers Tweeted After Game 5
The Green Bay Packers sent out a Tweet after Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
The Green Bay Packers sent out a Tweet after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday evening.
The Tweet can be seen embedded below from the Twitter account of the Packers.
The Bucks now have a 3-2 series lead after the 123-119 win over the Suns.
The Phoenix Suns were 3.5-point favorites in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, according to FanDuel.
