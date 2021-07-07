NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Here's What Twitter Is Saying About Chris Paul's Game 1

Chris Paul had a sensational Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns won Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night in Arizona over the Milwaukee Bucks to take a 1-0 series lead.

Paul had 32 points, nine assists and the win in his first ever Finals game

Here is what Twitter is saying about Paul.

The Phoenix Suns were 5.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

