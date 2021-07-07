NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Here's What Twitter Is Saying About Game 1

The Phoenix Suns won Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night.

The Phoenix Suns beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-105 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night to take a 1-0 series lead.

Chris Paul had 32 points and nine assists, and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 20 points and 17 rebounds.

Here is what Twitter said about Game 1.

The Phoenix Suns were 5.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

