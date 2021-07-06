NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Here's What Twitter Is Saying About Giannis Antetokounmpo Being Listed As Doubtful For Game 1

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as doubtful for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo did not play in Game 5 or Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals after injuring his knee in Game 4 against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Milwaukee Bucks have officially listed Antetokounmpo as doubtful for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday evening in Phoenix against the Suns.

The status of Antetokounmpo can be seen in a Tweet below from FantasyLabs NBA.

Here is what Twitter is saying about Antetokounmpo being listed as doubtful.

The Phoenix Suns are 6.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball