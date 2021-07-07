NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Here's What Twitter Is Saying About Giannis Antetokounmpo In The First Quarter

Giannis Antetokounmpo made his return for the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday evening in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

During the first quarter, the two-time MVP had eight points, five rebounds and two assists.

Here is what Twitter is saying about his first quarter of action in the Finals.

The Phoenix Suns were 5.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

