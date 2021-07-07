NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Here's What Twitter Is Saying About The First Half

The Phoenix Suns lead the Milwaukee Bucks at halftime of Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The Phoenix Suns lead the Milwaukee Bucks 57-49 at the end of the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals in Arizona on Tuesday evening.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had ten points, nine rebounds and three assists, and Devin Booker and Chris Paul combined for 27-points, four rebounds and eight assists.

Here is what Twitter is saying about the first half below.

The Phoenix Suns were 5.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

