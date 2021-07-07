NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Here's What Twitter Is Saying Before Game 1

The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks play Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday evening.

The Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers, and the Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks in the last round to get to this point.

Here is what Twitter is saying before Game 1 in Tweets below.

The Phoenix Suns are 5.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

