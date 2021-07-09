NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Here's What Twitter Is Saying Before Game 2

Game 2 of the NBA Finals is on Thursday evening.

The NBA Finals continue on Thursday evening in Phoenix, Arizona, between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.

The Suns won the first game on Tuesday night at home 118-105 and own a 1-0 series lead heading into Game 2.

Here is what Twitter is saying before Game 2 in Tweets below.

The Phoenix Suns are 4.5-point favorites in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, according to FanDuel.

