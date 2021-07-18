NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Here's What Twitter Is Saying Before Game 5

The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Phoenix Suns for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns play a pivotal Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night in Arizona.

The two teams are tied 2-2 in the series, and both teams are undefeated at home but winless on the road.

Here is what Twitter is saying before the big game.

The Phoenix Suns are 4-point favorites in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, according to FanDuel.

