NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Here's What Twitter Is Saying On Monday Before Game 1

The Phoenix Suns host the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night.

The NBA Finals will begin on Tuesday evening in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers to advance to the NBA Finals, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks to go to the NBA Finals.

Here is what Twitter has been saying on Monday before Game 1.

The Phoenix Suns are 5.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

