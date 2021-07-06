NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: How To Watch Game 1

The Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns play Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals begins on Tuesday evening in Phoenix, Arizona, between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns, and the game can be watched on ABC at 9 P.M. E.T.

Details can be seen in Tweets embedded below from the NBA.

The Phoenix Suns are 6.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

