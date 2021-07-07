NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: "I Thought I Was Going To Be Out For The Year" Giannis Antetokounmpo Spoke About His Return To Action After Game 1

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 20 points and 17 rebounds in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

However, the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Phoenix Suns 118-105 in Game 1 on Tuesday night.

After the game, Antetokounmpo spoke to reporters about returning from his injury.

A clip of him speaking can be seen in a Tweet embedded below from CBS Sports HQ.

The Phoenix Suns were 5.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

