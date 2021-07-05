NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Injury Update For Giannis Antetokounmpo

On Monday, Jared Greenberg of NBA TV provided an update on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Milwaukee Bucks won Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night in Atlanta against the Hawks to advance to the NBA Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo did not play in Game 6 or Game 5 after leaving Game 4 with a knee injury.

On Monday, Jared Greenberg provided an update on Antetokounmpo, and the video can be seen in two Tweets that are embedded below from NBA TV and Bleacher Report.

The Bucks play the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Phoenix Suns are 5.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

