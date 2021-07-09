Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Tweeted His Finals Prediction

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Tweeted before Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
Author:
Publish date:

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar sent out a Tweet before Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening.

The Tweet (with a video of his prediction for the series) from the Hall of Famer can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Suns own a 1-0 series lead over the Bucks after winning Game 1 on Tuesday night in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Suns are 4.5-point favorites in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: Last week, the Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference for new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_16376477_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Tweeted His Finals Prediction

USATSI_16376686_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: One Gambler Bet $100,000 On The Bucks To Do This In Game 2

USATSI_16377109_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: One Gambler Bet $110,000 On The Over/Under In Game 2

USATSI_14088171_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: NBA All-Star Baron Davis Reveals How Much He Bet On Game 2

USATSI_16377319_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: FS1's Skip Bayless Tweets About Giannis Antetokounmpo

USATSI_16377093_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: One Gambler Bet $300,000 On This To Happen

USATSI_16377093_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals: Suns' Starting Lineup Against Bucks For Game 2

USATSI_14002270_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Check Out The Kobe Bryant Shoes P.J. Tucker Is Wearing

USATSI_16195206_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Lakers' LeBron James Tweeted After Game 1